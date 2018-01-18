Photo by Anthony Behar

Happy Birthday, Betty White! She celebrated her 96th birthday yesterday with wishes from one of her biggest fans.

The official “Deadpool” Twitter account shared a picture of Ryan Reynolds dressed as the Marvel character – who’s long been known to be fan of “The Golden Girls.” He was holding a martini and a hotdog – two things White attributed her long life to – with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the one and only [Betty White]. Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies!” “Deadpool 2” opens on May 18th.

Happy Birthday to the one and only @BettyMWhite. Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies! 🍸🌭 pic.twitter.com/vf3gP0G6pZ — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) January 17, 2018

In case you missed it, White also said last week that another secret to longevity is to enjoy life. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look,” she explained.