By Rob Stone
When we met Kelsea Ballerini, she said the most interesting thing about her is that she is obsessed with chicken nuggets. Not that she needs another job, but I instantly thought of her when I heard “chicken nugget connoisseur” could be a real job!

Would you like to get paid to eat all day? Do you consider yourself an expert in all things related to processed chicken products? Are you able to discern the flavors and textures of frozen snacks down to the subtle hints of salt and pepper? Well, the grocery store chain B&M (which is based in England) has just the job for you: chicken nugget connoisseur.

According to the job description, the right person for the position should be able to eat 20 nuggets from McDonald’s on her own and be “the first person in the kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake.”

