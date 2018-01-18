By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Keith Urban fans have a lot to look forward. Not only did the singer reveal on Facebook that he’ll be releasing the new song “Parallel Lines” tomorrow, but at a surprise free show in Nashville yesterday he revealed information about his new album and tour.

During the concert at  at the Exit/In, Keith told the crowd that his new album would be called “Graffiti U,” and that it will be coming out sometime this year. He also revealed that he’ll be hitting the road this summer with Kelsea Ballerini, who joined him on stage for a cover of Camila Cabello’s “Never Be The Same.”

Keith announced the dates for his “Graffiti U World Tour” by asking fans to send in pictures of themselves holding a blank piece of paper and then superimposing the dates on them. The tour is set to kick off June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri, wrapping November 3rd in Dallas, Texas.

Click here for a complete list of dates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live