Photo: Sthanlee Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

Keith Urban fans have a lot to look forward. Not only did the singer reveal on Facebook that he’ll be releasing the new song “Parallel Lines” tomorrow, but at a surprise free show in Nashville yesterday he revealed information about his new album and tour.

During the concert at at the Exit/In, Keith told the crowd that his new album would be called “Graffiti U,” and that it will be coming out sometime this year. He also revealed that he’ll be hitting the road this summer with Kelsea Ballerini, who joined him on stage for a cover of Camila Cabello’s “Never Be The Same.”

Keith announced the dates for his “Graffiti U World Tour” by asking fans to send in pictures of themselves holding a blank piece of paper and then superimposing the dates on them. The tour is set to kick off June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri, wrapping November 3rd in Dallas, Texas.

Click here for a complete list of dates.