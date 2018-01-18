Getty Images: MARK RALSTON

Is the gravy at KFC your favorite part of the meal? Then you’re going to love the chicken chain’s newest marketing campaign, which finds a whole new way to enjoy that savory sauce. KFC is now getting in the “stock-tail” game and has created three cocktails featuring their “so good you can drink it” gravy.

In case you’re wondering what a “stock-tail” is, it’s basically a cocktail made with animal stock or bone broth and they’ve been a growing trend for a few years. So KFC enlisted the help of an expert mixologist to bring their versions of these sippable meaty drinks to us to enjoy.

These are KFC’s gravy-fied stocktails:

The Gravy Mary – Made with vodka, tomato juice, and of course, gravy, this one is like a Bloody Mary, but with a punch of gravy to take it to the next level.

– Made with vodka, tomato juice, and of course, gravy, this one is like a Bloody Mary, but with a punch of gravy to take it to the next level. The Finger-Lickin’ Sour – This one includes mescal, cherry liqueur, orange marmalade, and an egg white, and don’t forget the gravy.

– This one includes mescal, cherry liqueur, orange marmalade, and an egg white, and don’t forget the gravy. The Southern Twist – It’s made with Kentucky bourbon, brown sugar and gravy, and the rim is coated in brown sugar and parsley, so it’s got to be like nothing we’ve ever had before.

Source: Fox News