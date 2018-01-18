Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker fans will get to enjoy both artists’ music in one night this summer. The two acts are teaming up for the co-headlining “Summer Plays On Tour,” which will also feature Russell Dickerson.

“Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him,” Lady A’s Charles Kelley says. “There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a total blast…we’re already brainstorming ways to shake things up and make each night all about just being in the moment.”

Adds Darius, “Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home. It’s going to be an incredible summer, and I can’t wait to see y’all out there.”

The joint tour is set to kick off July 19th in Toronto, Canada, and will keep the two acts out on the road until October 6th in Bristow, West Virginia. Check out the first set of dates below and click here for a complete schedule.

July 19 th : Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage July 20 th : Cleveland, OH -Blossom Music Center

: Cleveland, OH -Blossom Music Center July 21 st : Darien Center, NY- Darien Lake Amphitheater

: Darien Center, NY- Darien Lake Amphitheater July 26 th : Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts July 27 th : Gilford, NH -Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

: Gilford, NH -Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion July 28 th : Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre August 2 nd : Columbia, MD- Merriweather Post Pavilion

: Columbia, MD- Merriweather Post Pavilion August 3 rd : Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

: Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center August 4 th : Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

: Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 16 th : Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre September 7th: Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

