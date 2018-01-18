(Photo: Ravyn40 | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — A Grand Rapids bakery is serving up something spicy to go with that treat.

The Donut Conspiracy, located on Beltine Avenue, will debut its Flamin’ Hot Cheeto doughnut Saturday.

The donut will feature a glazed doughnut, crushed up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and nacho cheese sauce, WXYZ-TV reports.

A limited number will be available at 10 a.m.