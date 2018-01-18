Photo: Orlando Barria / Sipa / USA Today

Super Bowl bound Justin Timberlake dropped another new song called Supplies featuring Pharrell Williams. The track was produced by the Neptunes. The two worked together on JT’s Justified album in 2002. With this funky track, you’ll see that Timberlake has not gone all country on us.

It’s an eye popping video which starts out with JT chillin’ in a dark room facing dozens of TV screens blaring headlines about the #MeToo movement, the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Black Lives Matter marches, along with the heated anti-racism rallies and images of President Trump. The music video for “Supplies,” co-stars actress Eiza González Reyna and was directed by Dave Meyers. Take a look!

Justin Timberlake’s new album, ‘Man of the Woods’ drops two days before his big Super Bowl halftime performance on February 2nd. Who’s getting excited for that?! #Me