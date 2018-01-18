By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

Miranda Lambert is due to kick off her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour in Greenville, South Carolina tonight, and she went out of her way to make sure she didn’t miss it.

The singer shared on social media that she was forced to pull her luggage to her bus in a little red wagon because snow trapped her on her hill. Joked Miranda, “it’s probably the most cliché ridiculous thing that’s ever happened to me.,” adding, “so you’re welcome.”

Source: Miranda Lambert

