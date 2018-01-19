Brantley Gilbert is a bit of a history buff — and for good reason. He actually grew up participating in Civil War reenactments every weekend.
Brantley Gilbert says he brought major drama to Civil War re-enactments. “I was a little drummer boy until I was old enough to carry the gun. You know, I lived every Saturday like a champ and died every Sunday. I was a dramatic dier, too. You got to go down to your knees and throw your drum. It’s usually like a stomach shot or chest shot. I was pretty dramatic.”
Brantley kicks off his The Ones That Like Me tour on February 1st in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.