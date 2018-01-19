Brantley Gilbert says he brought major drama to Civil War re-enactments. “I was a little drummer boy until I was old enough to carry the gun. You know, I lived every Saturday like a champ and died every Sunday. I was a dramatic dier, too. You got to go down to your knees and throw your drum. It’s usually like a stomach shot or chest shot. I was pretty dramatic.”

Brantley kicks off his The Ones That Like Me tour on February 1st in Worcester, Massachusetts.