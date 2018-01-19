Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood is as good as new.

The country star has revealed the wrist implant needed to repair her hand after taking a nasty spill late last year.

Related: Carrie Underwood Needed 40 Facial Stitches After November Accident

Underwood shared an x-ray image of her wrist, which is now augmented with a sizable implant holding things together.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. ‘Bulldog’ for fixing me up!!!,” the singer captioned the Instagram photo. “I’m good to go.”

See the photo of Underwood’s repaired wrist below.