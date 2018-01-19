Wanchai Chaipanya | Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — Relationships can be extremely tough, especially when they come to an end.
If your last hook-up ended on a bad note here’s your chance to get a little revenge, if that’s what you want to call it.
The Bronx Zoo is in the second year of its Valentine’s Day promotion called “Name a Roach.”
Just $15 makes your roach official with a certificate showcasing their new name.
They bump up the package by offering chocolate roaches, pins, and sexy socks. Interested? Look for the hissing creature you would like to name here.
