Filed Under:name, ex, Cockroach

Wanchai Chaipanya | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Relationships can be extremely tough, especially when they come to an end.

If your last hook-up ended on a bad note here’s your chance to get a little revenge, if that’s what you want to call it.

The Bronx Zoo is in the second year of its Valentine’s Day promotion called “Name a Roach.”

Just $15 makes your roach official with a certificate showcasing their new name.

They bump up the package by offering chocolate roaches, pins, and sexy socks. Interested? Look for the hissing creature you would like to name here.

 

