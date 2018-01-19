Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Which country superstar will win the GRAMMY for the Best Country Solo Performance of 2017? Sam Hunt, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Chris Stapleton have each earned a nomination in this category.

Will Morris take home the award during Music’s Biggest Night for the second year in a row? Check out our Best Country Solo Performance preview below.

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

When Sam Hunt dropped “Body Like A Back Road,” it had been nearly three years since the release of his debut album, Montevallo. The track was penned by the 32-year-old alongside Josh Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Shane McAnally, and Zach Crowell. Hunt’s “Body Like A Back” spent 34 weeks at No. 1 and is certified triple platinum.

“Losing You” – Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss is nominated for her cover of Brenda Lee’s 1963 classic, “Losing You.” The song is featured on the bluegrass-country artist’s 2017 solo album, Windy City. Krauss has collected 27 GRAMMYs over the years and is nominated in both the Best Country Solo Performance and American Roots Performance categories this year.

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man” was released as the third single to come from her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings. The heartbreak ballad is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song at this year’s GRAMMYs. Lambert says she wrote the song while she was in a not so great place in her life. “Tin Man” will make you feel just about every emotion possible.

“I Could Use A Love Song” – Maren Morris

Maren Morris’ “I Could Use a Love Song” pulled at the heartstrings of the country world throughout 2017. The emotional tune served as the third single from her major debut studio album, Hero. It recently earned Morris her very first No. 1 hit.

“Either Way” – Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton released his sophomore album, From A Room: Volume 1, in May of 2017. This record brought his fans the lead single, “Either Way.” The track originally was recorded by Lee Ann Womack and written by Stapleton alongside Tim James and Kendall Marvel. Stapleton leads the country nominees at this year’s GRAMMYs with three nominations.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.