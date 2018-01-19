Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow
Jason Aldean is hitting the road this summer. The singer just announced dates for the “High Noon Neon Tour,” featuring special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.
“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Jason shares. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”
The tour will hit 34 cities, kicking off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri, and wrapping September 29th in Irvine, California. Check out the first few dates below, and click here for the complete schedule.
- May 10th: Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
- May 11th: Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
- May 12th: Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
- May 17th: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- May 18th: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- May 19th: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- May 24th: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- May 25th: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- May 26th: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- May 27th: Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
- September 14th: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater
