Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

Jason Aldean is hitting the road this summer. The singer just announced dates for the “High Noon Neon Tour,” featuring special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Jason shares. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

The tour will hit 34 cities, kicking off May 10th in Kansas City, Missouri, and wrapping September 29th in Irvine, California. Check out the first few dates below, and click here for the complete schedule.

May 10 th : Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

: Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center May 11 th : Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

: Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena May 12 th : Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

: Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena May 17 th : St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre May 18 th : Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre May 19 th : Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center May 24 th : Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion May 25 th : Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre May 26 th : Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

: Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center May 27 th : Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

: Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion September 14th: Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theater

Source: Jason Aldean