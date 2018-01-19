Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today
By Anthony Donatelli
Kelsea Ballerini has shared a pretty amazing throwback photo.
The 24-year old singer shared a shot of herself meeting Keith Urban as a fan, just a day after Urban announced the two would be going on tour together.
“I wish I could go back and tell my 14 year old self that 10 years later I would spend my summer touring with the person who’s songs led me to Nashville,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram.
Check out the sweet photo below.
