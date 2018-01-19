The Oak Ridge Boys are getting ready to release a new album. The band’s latest, “17th Avenue Revival,” is set to drop March 16th. It is their second album with producer Dave Cobb, following 2009’s “The Boys Are Back.”
“Having been in The Oak Ridge Boys for almost 52 years,” Duane Allenshares, “it can be difficult for me to imagine a place where we have not been. However, Dave Cobb had that vision, and the result is ’17th Avenue Revival.'” Meanwhile Joe Bonsall notes, “Old roads turned into new roads on this album,” and bass singer Richard Sterban adds, ” “’17th Avenue Revival’ is something we believe our fans will love.”
Check out the track list below:
- “Brand New Star”
- “There Will Be Light”
- “God’s Got It”
- “I’d Rather Have Jesus”
- “Walk In Jerusalem”
- “Where He Leads Me I Will Follow “
- “Pray To Jesus”
- “If I Die”
- Let It Shine On Me”
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
