Every artist has that one food or drink item that they always have to have with them on tour. For Brett Young, it’s Diet Coke. Over the years, people have tried to quell his Diet Coke addiction by telling him how bad soda is for your body, but Brett doesn’t listen.
Brett Young won’t stop drinking Diet Coke. “The day that you can prove to me that they’re actually bad for you and not that it killed one rat one time … but for now I think it’s a pretty safe little addiction that I have.”
If Diet Coke is the worst thing Brett is addicted to, he’s probably doing just fine.
