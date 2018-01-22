Photo: Laura Farr / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Carrie Underwood has shared a sweet moment of her husband, retired professional hockey player Mike Fisher, reading to their 2-year-old song, Isaiah.
Related: Carrie Underwood Shares Wrist Implant X-Ray
In the Instagram video, Fisher is reading a book about Noah’s ark, with young Isaiah correctly identifying the animals in the picture.
“Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts,” the country star captioned the clip.
Watch the heartwarming moment below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.