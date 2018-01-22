By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Carrie Underwood gave fans another health update, and it appears her wrist has finally healed. The singer, who fractured her wrist in a fall back in November,  shared an X-ray of her wrist on Instagram, which reveals the screws that she had to get put in to fix her up.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!!” she captioned the photo. “Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. ‘Bulldog’ for fixing me up!!! I’m good to go!”

  • ONE MORE THING! Carrie also shared an adorable video of hubby Mike Fisher reading to their son  Isaiah, which she captioned, “Story time with Daddy…Learning about Noah…and my heart melts…”
