We can't get enough of these country stars and their new babies!By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:babies, Jason Aldean, Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard

Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

OMG I can’t even handle how precious this baby girl is!!  Haley Hubbard shared on her instagram  this beautiful picture of Tyler Hubbard and his baby girl Olivia.   The Florida Georgia Line star is giving us all the feels with this smile!

 

We all know how much Tyler loves his dog Harley, who clearly adores baby Liv too!

 

Big brother Harley already giving Liv advice #sweetsouls #heart2heart

A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on

Jason Aldean and his mini me Memphis light up Instagram with those blue eyes!

🤜🏼🤛🏼

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood shared this photo of his new baby girl, Lillie with big brother Cash!.

New dads Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Dylan Scott haven’t shared anything recently and seem to be more private with their babies (we understand) Brice did share this gorgeous family photo a few weeks back.

 

Who do you think is the next country star to pop up pregnant?  We are awaiting the arrival of Hillary Scott’s twin girls due in February!

