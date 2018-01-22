Photo: Courtesy Broken Bow

OMG I can’t even handle how precious this baby girl is!! Haley Hubbard shared on her instagram this beautiful picture of Tyler Hubbard and his baby girl Olivia. The Florida Georgia Line star is giving us all the feels with this smile!

We all know how much Tyler loves his dog Harley, who clearly adores baby Liv too!

Jason Aldean and his mini me Memphis light up Instagram with those blue eyes!

🤜🏼🤛🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Jan 19, 2018 at 8:37pm PST

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood shared this photo of his new baby girl, Lillie with big brother Cash!.

New dads Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, and Dylan Scott haven’t shared anything recently and seem to be more private with their babies (we understand) Brice did share this gorgeous family photo a few weeks back.

Who do you think is the next country star to pop up pregnant? We are awaiting the arrival of Hillary Scott’s twin girls due in February!