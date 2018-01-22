Eric Church brought his Blood, Sweat & Beers Tour to Joe Louis Arena with Justin Moore and Kip Moore on Thursday, October 4th 2012 (Photo by Steve Wiseman / 99.5 WYCD) (Photo by Steve Wiseman / 99.5 WYCD)
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.