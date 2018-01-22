Keith Urban just gave fans another taste of his upcoming album “Graffiti U.” The singer released the new track, “Parallel Lines,” a ballad in which he asks his gal to, “take a little bit of my heart tonight,” but pleads, “please don’t misplace it.”

The new track comes barely a day after Keith announced his new album and his “Graffiti World Tour,” which will feature Kelsea Ballerini and kick off June 15th in St. Louis, Missouri. So far a release date for “Graffiti U” hasn’t been announced.

Source: Keith Urban