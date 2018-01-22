iStock

When booking airline travel, the last thing people are probably thinking about is the food, considering so few airlines offer meals for domestic travel these days. But once you start flying internationally, airlines do actually feed their customers, although quite often the meals are anything, but really edible.

Still, not all airline food is bad. Some carriers actually do offer a higher quality of in-flight meal, and a new report by Luxury Travel Diary reveals which ones they are.

Overall, Swiss International Airlines tops the list, with their first class meals compared to dining in a gourmet restaurant, while business class offers a variety of options as well. The site also singles out the airline’s breakfast, which they call their “favorite airline breakfast in the world.” Coming in just behind Swiss Air is Austrian Airlines, which has meals from a catering company with upscale restaurants and cafés in cities like Vienna, London and New York.

Top Ten Airlines For In-Flight Food

Swiss International Airlines Austrian Airlines Singapore Airlines Etihad Airways Qatar Airways Cathay Pacific Emirates United Airlines American Airlines British Airways

Source: Travel Luxury Diary