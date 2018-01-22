Filed Under:11 year old, Illinois, marijuana, ruling, School

Trustieee | Dreamstime.com

(WYCD) — 11-year-old Ashley Surin can go back to school in Schaumburg, Illinois now that she’s allowed to take prescription medication with her.

Surin’s medicine is a medical marijuana patch that’s infused with cannabis oil and lotions. It helps to control seizures. According to Ashley’s parents, the patch along with a special diet have done wonders for the girl’s health.

Illinois law didn’t allow this kind of medical treatment in schools. Marijuana of any kind was illegal on school grounds. The Surin family sued the school district and they kept Ashley out of school for a few weeks while legal ramifications were being discussed.

After discussions between the school districts and lawyers, the ruling came from a federal judge to allow an emergency order to allow Ashley to go back to school. A hearing will be held Wednesday to see where the case will go from here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live