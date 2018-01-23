Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Who knew Brad Paisley was handy with a paintbrush? The singer teamed with artist Rob Hendon on one-of-a kind mural that stretches more than an entire wall at Bridgestone Arena.

And it seems this isn’t the first wall Brad has painted. “When I started doing graffiti, I did it because I had this blank wall at my farm that was about as interesting as that gray wall over there,” he shares. “I actually wrote on the wall, ‘Sorry, this wall was boring me.’ And that’s kind of what was happening here. This was the most boring wall in Nashville five hours ago.”

The new wall now features the Predators logo, two guitars, the Nashville skyline and more and fans at Bridgestone will be able to enjoy it during their visit. The wall is located on the building’s main concourse in the elevator lobby outside of Section 109.

And even the artist was impressed with Brad’s handy work. “I’m so blown away,” Hendon said of Brad. “He can do anything. I’m his biggest fan with music, but painting, too.”