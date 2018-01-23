By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Who knew Brad Paisley was handy with a paintbrush? The singer teamed with artist Rob Hendon on one-of-a kind mural that stretches more than an entire wall at Bridgestone Arena.

And it seems this isn’t the first wall Brad has painted. “When I started doing graffiti, I did it because I had this blank wall at my farm that was about as interesting as that gray wall over there,” he shares. “I actually wrote on the wall, ‘Sorry, this wall was boring me.’ And that’s kind of what was happening here. This was the most boring wall in Nashville five hours ago.”

The new wall now features the Predators logo, two guitars, the Nashville skyline and more and fans at Bridgestone will be able to enjoy it during their visit. The wall is located  on the building’s main concourse in the elevator lobby outside of Section 109.

And even the artist was impressed with Brad’s handy work. “I’m so blown away,” Hendon said of Brad. “He can do anything. I’m his biggest fan with music, but painting, too.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live