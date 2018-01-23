(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By: Rob Stone

Getting old sucks! Or does it? I guess it all depends on your attitude and whether you’re ready to embrace the facts of aging. Celebrities normally spend a ton of time and money trying to reverse the affects of aging, but not Chrissy Teigen.

She tweeted…

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

This little tweet about her grey hair actually inspired many other women to post pictures of their greys and proudly embrace the aging affects that most would dread.

Do you embrace your age or are you one of those who constantly complains about how old you are? There’s a positive side to everything. Just remember that!