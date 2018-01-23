By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Jmweb7 | Dreamstime.com

A little snow shuts down towns in the south that just aren’t prepared for dealing with it, but a dedicated Georgia doctor didn’t let snowy conditions stop him from getting to his patients at the hospital. Dr. Dean McKenzie, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta, walked a mile to get there when the roads were closed due to ice and snow.

Schools and non-essential government offices were closed because of the unusual snowfall, but the hospitals were open and Dr. McKenzie knew he needed to be there to care for his young patients. But those who trust him with their children’s lives aren’t surprised by his dedication.

“When I heard that he walked, I immediately was like, ‘Of course he did,’” says Laura Beckwith, whose son is one of Dr. McKenzie’s patients. “It exemplifies the type of person he is.”

Source: Inside Edition

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live