There’s no longer any excuses to not hit the gym because this 105-year-old man will put you to shame. Jack Reynolds is currently the world’s oldest person to ride a rollercoaster, has flown a vintage plane andscaled three skyscrapers – all SINCE he turned 100. How does he do it? Loving family, sure…but he also drinks whiskey. Every day.

His youngest daughter, Jane Goodwin, says he puts whiskey in his tea every morning and two shots of Grouse (another brand of whiskey) in a glass with lemonade at night “and swears by it.” Not surprisingly, he even suggests whiskey as the best medicine for a cold!

Reynolds who was born in 1912, the same year the Titanic sank, also holds the record for oldest person to do the Ice Bucket Challenge at 102-years-old. He apparently wasn’t even phased. And he says that’s all that whiskey keeping him warm.

Source: Metro

