Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Luke Bryan wants to give you more.

The country singer has unveiled the second leg of his current What Makes You Country tour, with the additional 17 dates kicking off in April and extending through September.

Jon Pardi will serve as opening acts starting in June through the rest of the tour. Morgan Wallen will jump on the bill from June through August. Carly Pearce has been tapped to appear on select dates throughout September.

More tour dates are expected in the coming weeks.

See the complete itinerary below.

4/6 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater*

6/14 – Charleston, W.V. @ Charleston Civic Center

6/21 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

6/22 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

6/28 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

8/2 – Omaha, Neb. @ CenturyLink Center

8/17 -Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater

8/18 – Bristol, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/24 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

9/8 – Dallas, Texas @ Starplex Pavilion

9/13 – Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Barnett Arena**

9/14 – Billings, Mt. @ Rimrock Auto Arena**

9/20 – Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center**

9/21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre**

Jon Pardi is special guest on all dates – except *

Morgan Wallen opens June – August

**Carly Pearce opens

