By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Amidst preparations for taking his 50th anniversary tour Down Under,Neil Diamond says he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As a result, the 76-year-old has that he’s been forced to retire from touring, as the onset of the disease is making traveling and performing on a large scale difficult.

The good news for fans, Diamond says he plans to remain active in writing and recording music. He says it’s been an honor to bring his shows to the public for the past 50 years. He apologizes to those who’ve purchased tickets and promises a full refund.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world,” he says in a statement. “You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Source: Neil Diamond

