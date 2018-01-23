By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The nominations for the 90th Oscar Awards have been announced!

BEST PICTURE:

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEAD:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

BEST ACTOR IN A LEAD:

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE:

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR:

Dunkirk – Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

 

