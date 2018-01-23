Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.

Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.