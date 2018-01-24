Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

There’s a new Brothers Osborne album on the horizon.

The duo is set to release their sophomore full-length, Port Saint Joe, on April 20.

Related: Eric Church, Maren Morris & Brothers Osborne Set for GRAMMY Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

The album is named after the small Florida coastal town where it was recorded.

“Port Saint Joe is a sonic representation of who we’ve become not only as a band but as people,” John Osborne said in a press statement. “Every show we’ve ever played together is on this record. Every song we’ve ever written and every mile we’ve ever ridden has led to the making of this record. Imperfections and all.”

“We shacked up for two weeks to make an unabashed record that would reflect who we are in every way, and in the process we had the most enjoyable and memorable recording experience of our lives,” added TJ Osborne.

See the album’s tracklist below.

“Slow Your Roll”

“Shoot Me Straight”

“I Don’t Remember Me” (Before You)

“Weed, Whiskey and Willie”

“Tequila Again”

“A Couple Wrongs Makin’ It Alright”

“Pushing Up Daisies”

“Drank Like Hank”

“A Little Bit Trouble”

“While You Still Can”