By Scott T. Sterling
Justin Timberlake, meet Chris Stapleton.
The pop star and country star have collaborated on a new song, “Say Something,” for Timberlake’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods.
The song is set to debut tomorrow (Jan. 25), and Timberlake has teased the collab with a short video.
In the clip, the artists walk into what appears to be a concert hall together. There is no music shared in the video.
Watch the teaser below and get ready for Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s “Say Something” to debut tomorrow.
