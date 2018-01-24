Photo: Hypermania37 | Dreamstime.com

Times have been tough for Shawna Donnelly this year. The Michigan woman has been struggling to pay her bills while caring for her mom full-time and she was even facing the prospect of being homeless. But her luck finally changed when she won the big prize in the Lucky For Life Michigan Lottery game recently.

Donnelly won $25,000 a year for life in the game, but she decided to take the one-time lump sum payment of $393,000 instead of the annual payments. The 50-year-old says she’s planning to buy a new home, a car, and save the rest.

“The last year has been the most difficult of my life. I’ve been taking care of my mom full-time, and it’s hard to make ends meet. Winning this prize couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Source: Action News Jax