Photo credit: (Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today)

One of music’s greatest, Elton John, is ready to quit touring after 50 years on stage. The official announcement is expected to be made later today in a press conference.

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present. A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

The reasoning behind the decision is because of his bout with poor health following a stay in intensive care after getting a deadly bacterial infection while on tour in South America.

In March of last year, Elton had said he would make a decision about touring in six months, and also admitted that he wanted to spend more time with his husband and sons.

“I will want to stop touring, not playing, but touring,” said Elton last year. Before the illness, Elton had a residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas that ends March 2, that and a California show in May have been cancelled.

Elton John is set to perform a duet with Miley Cyrus at Sunday’s big Grammy Awards.

So are you sad to hear that Elton John will quit touring? At 70 years old I don’t blame the guy.