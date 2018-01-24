The Internet went berserk last week when Chris Hemsworth appeared in what’s thought to be a new Crocodile Dundee film trailer. Now, there is speculation that the movie may not be real at all and the preview is just a marketing stunt to promote Tourism Australia. That’d make sense considering Hemsworth serves as an ambassador for the program.

Why now? Unless you’ve been under a rock…there’s a little thing called Super Bowl 52 happening in a few weeks.

Thing is, little is known about the film besides the trailer. There’s no Wikipedia page, IMDB listing or release date. The trailer says the movie is coming in 2018, but the lack of detail lends to the idea that this may be a marketing trick. Still, it’s a pretty good one!

Source: Daily Mail