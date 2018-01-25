iStock

Author Daniel Pink thinks he knows what the next big coffee trend will be: the “nappuccino.” The idea is that you drink a coffee, then take a quick 20-minute nap and by the time you wake up, your caffeine has kicked in and you’ve got all the energy.

“The ideal length of a replenishing nap… is 10-20 minutes,” Pink said in an interview on the podcast Success Talks. “To turbo charge it, you can take a performance enhancing drug: Have a cup of coffee, then take a 20-minute nap. It is a nappucino.”

Coffee naps like this make sense because it takes about 20 to 25 minutes for caffeine to work its way through the bloodstream. So if you knock back a latte and take a 20-minute snooze, you’ll get a double boost. Pink says, “I’m guessing Starbucks is going to have little napping stations soon.” Fingers crossed he’s right!

Source: Extra Crispy