By Lauren Hoffman
The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are only a few days away and we want to know which country artist YOU want to leave as a winner this year.
The artists nominated for Best Country Album include Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton.
The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.
