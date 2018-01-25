By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK

You may not know what you’re doing the next couple of years, but I know what former United States gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar is doing for the next 175 of them: rotting away in a cell.

I’m kidding of course as I give it ten at most before one of his cellmates “performs an medical examination.”

But for now, we’ll go with the 175 years in prison he was handed yesterday by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who presided over and spared no emotion when delivering the sentence.

After hearing from numerous victims whom Nassar sexually abused during his time as an athletic trainer, Aquilina told Nassar “I just signed your death warrant” in sentencing him to 40 to 175 years in prison. At one point the judge would even say “I wouldn’t send my dogs to you.”

And she didn’t stop there. Judge Aquilina also called for further investigation into how Nassar’s abuse was ignored for so long and why so many people in positions of authority chose to remain silent echoing the sentiments of three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman who—during one of the most passionate speeches in court—accused USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee of ignoring the complaints against Nassar.

“There has to be a massive investigation into why there was inaction, why there was silence,” Aquilina noted.

Let’s hope there is.

Because even 175 years doesn’t come close to the lifetimes he has stolen from his victims.

Source: ABC News

