Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

Music’s big night out is this Sunday! The 60th Annual Grammy Awards is returning to Madison Square Garden in NYC! All the movers and shakers will be there and I can’t wait to watch!

The Grammy’s always put together the best performances. Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne are performing a moving tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims sure to be a showstopper. Also look for Miley Cyrus and Elton John to light up the stage, plus Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton are slated to team up, too! Little Big Town, Kesha, Bruno Mars and more will take the Grammy stage!

Let’s have some fun and see who you think is going to take home the Grammy!

James Corden of “The Late Late Show” will host the Grammy Awards starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Sunday Jan. 28th on CBS.