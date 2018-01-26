By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under:Amazon, Grocery shopping

Getty Image: Ian Waldie

Amazon’s new grocery store, Amazon Go, just opened on Monday, but it seems there are still some kinks to work out with their “Just Walk Out” technology. This cashierless supermarket uses high-tech cameras and sensors to allow customers to shop and leave with their bags of food without ever having to check out.

All purchases are automatically charged to the shopper’s Amazon account, or they’re supposed to be, anyway. But when CNBC reporterDeirdre Bosa shopped there hours after the store’s grand opening, she accidentally became Amazon Go’s first shoplifter. It seems a yogurt she bought didn’t appear on her Amazon charges, revealing all that extensive testing they did on this technology doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

When Bosa realized her mistake, she fessed up to Amazon and Amazon Go’s VP Gianna Puerini told her to “enjoy the yogurt on us.” But we’re guessing they won’t go as easy on her next time.

Source: Grubstreet

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live