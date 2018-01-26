Photo: Rosalind O\'Connor / NBC
By Scott T. Sterling
Chris Stapleton is a pretty good straight man.
Stapleton does a strong job letting Will Ferrell run the show during a pair of Saturday Night Live promos filmed in advance of this weekend’s new episode.
In the first, Ferrell suddenly breaks into some serious FM radio DJ jargon, replacing NBC with a fictitious station, THE MAX.
The second promo finds the pair making plans for drinks after the show, bonding over their favorite wines.
Check out the promos below.
