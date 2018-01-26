Photo: Faster Horses Festival

It’s the biggest party of the year and it’s back and bigger for 2018!! Faster Horses Festival in in its sixth year at Michigan International Speedway.

According to Billboard, “this is not just another music festival.”

The lineup this year is awesome!

Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and Brantley Gilbert are leading the way including Cam, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Walker Hayes, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Ashley McBryde, Parmalee, RaeLynn, Morgan Wallen and more!

3-Day festival passes go on sale Feb 9th at 10 a.m.! Campsite renewals are Jan. 29th thru Feb 4th. Campsites and passes will be available with the Horses alumni pre-sale on Feb. 7th-Feb. 8th.