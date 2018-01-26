Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today
She is such a tease! Miranda Lambert is currently on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour and from the looks of her latest Instagram post, Lambert is working on new music for Pistol Annies!
I would LOVE to have a new album from the trio that included Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Are you excited for this?!
Let’s have a Friday flashback moment with this song! Hell on Heels baby!! I love this live version. #Perfection
