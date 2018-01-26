The trio hasn't released any new music since 2013By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Country, Miranda Lambert, New Music, Piston Annies

Photo: Tonya Wise / Sipa / USA Today

She is such a tease!  Miranda Lambert is currently on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour and from the looks of her latest Instagram post,  Lambert is working on new music for Pistol Annies!

I would LOVE to have a new album from the trio that included Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.  Are you excited for this?!

Let’s have a Friday flashback moment with this song!  Hell on Heels baby!!  I love this live version.  #Perfection

 

 

