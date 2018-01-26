(Photo: Samsandr | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Who would have thought that Nutella could lead to riots, but that’s the case in France.

Intermarché supermarkets offered a 70 percent discount on Nutella.

Police were called in because people began fighting and pushing one another to get their hands on the hazelnut chocolate spread.

One customer told French media that “They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand.”