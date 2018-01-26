By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Let’s face it, Reba McEntire is a legend. Heck, we knew that before she ever set foot on the set of a TV sitcom or designed clothing…or designed furniture. Or, oh yeah – starred on Broadway! Over the years, Reba’s proven there’s nothing she can’t do. Our latest example? She’s a man…make that THE man. Wait, what?

Yup, the cavalcade of famous folks taking their turn as Kentucky Fried Chicken’s ‘Colonel’ now includes Reba. And make no bones about it – she’s not a femmed up version of The Colonel, she THE Colonel. And not shockingly, she’s singing – to the female version of herself – and the chicken she’s celebrating? The new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor – which is described as “a mashup of Memphis and Carolina-style barbeques.”

In the new ad, Miss Reba is all decked out and performing at a honky tonk. “With Reba’s southern roots and entrepreneurial spirit, she truly embodies the values of the Colonel and the crowd-pleasing flavor of our Smoky Mountain BBQ,” says KFC’s CMO Andrea Zahumensky. “The pairing of a universally loved music legend like Reba with a universally appealing flavor like Smoky Mountain BBQ makes what I like to call ‘Smoky Mountain Magic.’” Look for the new commercial to official debut Sunday.

  • Zahumensky goes on to say that choosing Reba was a natural extension of the role of the colonel, who has been played by many actors since 2015, including Darrel HammondNorm MacdonaldGeorge HamiltonVincent KartheiserBilly ZaneRob Lowe and Ray Liotta.

Source: Nation’s Restaurant News

