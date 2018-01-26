Let’s face it, Reba McEntire is a legend. Heck, we knew that before she ever set foot on the set of a TV sitcom or designed clothing…or designed furniture. Or, oh yeah – starred on Broadway! Over the years, Reba’s proven there’s nothing she can’t do. Our latest example? She’s a man…make that THE man. Wait, what?

Yup, the cavalcade of famous folks taking their turn as Kentucky Fried Chicken’s ‘Colonel’ now includes Reba. And make no bones about it – she’s not a femmed up version of The Colonel, she THE Colonel. And not shockingly, she’s singing – to the female version of herself – and the chicken she’s celebrating? The new Smoky Mountain BBQ flavor – which is described as “a mashup of Memphis and Carolina-style barbeques.”

In the new ad, Miss Reba is all decked out and performing at a honky tonk. “With Reba’s southern roots and entrepreneurial spirit, she truly embodies the values of the Colonel and the crowd-pleasing flavor of our Smoky Mountain BBQ,” says KFC’s CMO Andrea Zahumensky. “The pairing of a universally loved music legend like Reba with a universally appealing flavor like Smoky Mountain BBQ makes what I like to call ‘Smoky Mountain Magic.’” Look for the new commercial to official debut Sunday.

Zahumensky goes on to say that choosing Reba was a natural extension of the role of the colonel, who has been played by many actors since 2015, including Darrel Hammond, Norm Macdonald, George Hamilton, Vincent Kartheiser, Billy Zane, Rob Lowe and Ray Liotta.

Source: Nation’s Restaurant News