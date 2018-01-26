Photo: Frank Micelotta / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today
Sam Hunt was one of the headliners at Luke Bryan’s “Crash My Playa” festival this past weekend, and it seems when he wasn’t on stage he was in beach mode.
In case you missed it, Sam recently shared video of him and his band in what appears to be their hotel, covering Kenny Chesney’s hit “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem.”
“Good seeing the boys again last weekend at Crash My Playa. Sam wrote next to the clip. “Thanks @lukebryan for having us.”
Source: Sam Hunt
