(Photo: Roman Samokhin | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(AMP) — Note: You should NOT eat Tide pods, no matter how tempting they look.
But, if you enjoy the idea of this dumb challenge and you feel good about Valentine’s Day, you might be one of the few considering giving the gift of detergent on Feb. 14 this year.
Not sure how to present it to your lover? Twitter user @high_tower has an idea.
She hilariously created the American Association of Poison Control Centers’ worst nightmare onto a box of chocolates.
It’s a perfect photoshopped gift.
She isn’t the only one getting in the spirit. Others have taken it a step further.
If you do this, just warn your significant other that they are not actually giant Gusher-like treats and are filled with poison that can kill you.
