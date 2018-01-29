Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Carrie Underwood didn’t get a ticket, this time.
The country star shared a personally harrowing moment from the road after she was pulled over for speeding.
“Well, it happened today,” Underwood posted on Twitter. “After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go.”
The singer added a trio of hashtags to her post: #RuleFollower, #GrannyDriver and #ImSorry.
