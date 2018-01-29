Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today
Chris Stapleton was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and brought with him a very special guest – Sturgill Simpson.
The artists collaborated on two tracks, “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Hard Livin’,” both of which appear on Chris’ most recent release, “From A Room: Volume 2.”
Source: Saturday Night Live
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
