iStock

Fans of the NBC show “This Is Us” were devastated after this last episode revealed that the fire in the Pearson home that likely causes the death of patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) was started by a faulty Crock Pot. And they weren’t just devastated, they were scared, of their own Crock Pots.

Believe it or not, so many people took to social media worried about their Crock Pot, that, in case you missed it, Crock Pot actually opened up a Twitter account just to address all the concern. “Hi! We totally understand your concern. However, we want to assure you that we’re committed to safety,” they responded to one fearful tweet. “We test our Crock-Pots rigorously before they hit the shelves. Please DM us with any questions!” They add, “We get why people are upset. But in all seriousness we want people to know that they are safe when using a # CrockPot Slow Cooker.”

Even “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman has been forced to defend the innocent Crock Pot. After the episode aired he tweeted, “Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let’s not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together.” And he isn’t the only one sticking up for the appliance. Some people have started tweeting with the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent to come to its defense.